Drunk driver rams his car into bike killing one in Hyderabad

Published: 20th February 2020 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

The car that hit the two-wheeler near Genpact at Hafizpet early on Wednesday morning.

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a drunken stupor, a driver rammed his car into a 40-year-old man who was standing by his bike, killing him on the spot, at a parking lot at a cafe near Genpact in Hafizpet in the early hours of Wednesday.

Before the car came to a halt, it hit another person injuring him and knocked over two two-wheelers before hitting another car.

The victim, Mohammad Afsar Pasha, a private school correspondent, was rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. Another man who suffered injuries is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Afsar Pasha, a resident of MIG BHEL, was with his friend at the parking lot after dinner. He was standing by his bike when the accident occurred. According to eyewitnesses, the car hit Afsar Pasha’s bike tossing him in the air.

“But it did not stop after that. It rammed two other motorcycles and hit another car. Of the four occupants of the car, two fled the scene, while the other two were caught by the locals and handed over to the police,” said an eyewitness.

The police have identified 25-year-old Korada Satheesh, who was driving the car, and have registered a case.

Speaking to TNIE, Miyapur Inspector Venkatesh Samala said, “It was a downhill stretch and the car picked up momentum. As the driver was under the influence of alcohol, he lost control of the vehicle and hit the bikes at the parking lot”. There are several challans against the car for over-speeding in the past.
Tragic end

Victim Afsar Pasha, a resident of MIG BHEL, was standing by his two-wheeler at the parking lot talking to his friend after dinner when the accident occurred.

