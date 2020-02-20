Home Cities Hyderabad

Hussain Sagar lake encroachment: Telangana High Court asks government to file counter

The bench appointed senior counsel L Ravi Chander as amicus curiae in the case and asked him to visit the place and file a detailed report on the alleged illegalities.

Picturesque Hussain Sagar lake (File Photo |FLICKR)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to file counter affidavit in the taken up PIL with regard to encroachment of Hussainsagar in the city and carrying out constructions in utter violation of law.

The bench was passing this order in a taken up PIL which was based on an e-mail addressed to the CJ by social activist Lubna Sarwath seeking court’s intervention and action against alleged illegal constructions taken up inside the full tank level (FTL) of Hussainsagar.

Stating that the area was barricaded, Sarwath in her e-mail attached pictures of the alleged encroachment along with coordinates of the location and also a geo-tagged picture of the encroached piece of land grabbed from Google Earth.

When the matter came up for hearing, the bench issued notices to the respondents including the Chief Secretary, municipal administration secretary, commissioners of GHMC and HMDA, managing director of HMWSSB, director of municipal administration, member secretary to state pollution control board and Hyderabad district collector, to respond.

The bench posted the matter to April 1 for further hearing.

Hussain Sagar lake Hyderabad
