Hyderabad ranks 7th in India for overall fitness

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A report says that Hyderabad ranks seventh in overall fitness in India and 11th in the effort ranking (effort made by citizens).

The report presents a holistic overview on health and lifestyle of Indian citizens along with city-wise data including stats from the city of Hyderabad.

The current state of India’s health and how far away India is from the goal of having a long lifespan is indicated in the ‘GOQii India Fit Report 2020 - India’s Ikigai: The Old Know Better but the Young Don’t Care’.

The study evaluates the health of users basis the Health Risk Assessment (HRA) that recorded the data on a daily basis that is tracked by users on the app.

HRA considers factors such as current body statistics, medical parameters, current nutrition, physical activity, stress, sleep, alcohol, smoking, current illness, lifestyle diseases, immunity levels, symptoms or health indicators.

As per the study, 61.6% of the people in Hyderabad fall in the unhealthy category, which is the same as the country average at 62%. With the city being pharma and IT hub, approximately 20% of people complain of aches and pains largely owing to their sedentary (desk) jobs.

This is higher than the country’s average of 18% people complaining of aches and pains. The average step count clocked by the people of Hyderabad is 7,302 steps and ranks 8th in the country.

It ranks 10th in terms of sleep and 11th in terms of water. Thus, Hyderabad is strictly below average in its efforts to get healthier, with a lower number of steps, water, and sleep.

The study indicates that Hyderabad has recorded the 3rd highest instances of menstrual problems with 19% of women suffering from irregularities, period pain, heavy flow, in comparison to other cities. The percentage of women facing thyroid issues is higher at 10.6%

The saving grace for Hyderabad is that there is lower percentage of people encountering lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, cholesterol and blood pressure compared to the rest of India.

According to the report, Hyderabad has the least percentage of people suffering from blood pressure issues, with low systolic levels recorded in the city.

However, the city ranks 14th when it comes to stress management, thereby indicating that people need to manage their stress levels better by adopting a healthy lifestyle.