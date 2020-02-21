64-year-old Hyderabad man arrested for harassing woman hired for surrogacy

Mouli Mareedu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 64-year-old man was arrested by the Punjagutta police on Thursday for harassing a woman whom he had paid Rs 5 lakh to be a surrogate mother.

The accused, Surappa Raju, had a desire to sire a son after having three daughters and thus hired the victim to be a surrogate mother. But subsequently, he began harassing her to live with him.

Punjagutta Inspector M Niranjan Reddy said the accused had approached the victim, who was hard up for money, asking her to be a surrogate mother.

And he clinched the deal for Rs 5 lakh with the help of his friend Noor.

He paid the victim upfront and promised her to pay Rs 10,000 every month during pregnancy.

“On February 11, Raju tried to persuade her to live with him. But she told him that she needed more time to think about it as she was married. When she did not respond later, he started making calls to her and even began using filthy language,” the police said.

Unable the bear the abuse, the victim and her husband filed a complaint with the police.