Home Cities Hyderabad

64-year-old Hyderabad man arrested for harassing woman hired for surrogacy

The accused, Surappa Raju, had a desire to sire a son after having three daughters and thus hired the victim to be a surrogate mother. But subsequently, he began harassing her to live with him.

Published: 21st February 2020 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

The accused, Surappa Raju

The accused, Surappa Raju

By Mouli Mareedu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 64-year-old man was arrested by the Punjagutta police on Thursday for harassing a woman whom he had paid Rs 5 lakh to be a surrogate mother.

The accused, Surappa Raju, had a desire to sire a son after having three daughters and thus hired the victim to be a surrogate mother. But subsequently, he began harassing her to live with him.

Punjagutta Inspector M Niranjan Reddy said the accused had approached the victim, who was hard up for money, asking her to be a surrogate mother.

And he clinched the deal for Rs 5 lakh with the help of his friend Noor.

He paid the victim upfront and promised her to pay Rs 10,000 every month during pregnancy.

“On February 11, Raju tried to persuade her to live with him. But she told him that she needed more time to think about it as she was married. When she did not respond later, he started making calls to her and even began using filthy language,” the police said.

Unable the bear the abuse, the victim and her husband filed a complaint with the police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Hyderabad surrogacy Hyderabad crime
India Matters
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with PM Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi' event. (File | AP)
PM Modi to take up H1B visa, civil nuke ties with President Trump
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the masterpiece 
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha. (File photo| PTI)
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket
Youths feeding cake to the bull 'Raja' bull . (Photo | EPS)
Belagavi farmers cut cake and celebrate birthday of lucky bull 'friend' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
Wrist spinner Poonam Yadav returned with a four-wicket haul as India outwitted Australia by 17 runs in the opening match to make a resounding start to the Women's T20 World Cup. (Photo | AP)
India upset Australia by 17 runs in Women's T20 World Cup opener
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'The Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the Marx-Engels masterpiece 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp