Aadhaar cards obtained by colluding with MeeSeva staff

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The UIDAI officials, who served notices to more than 127 persons for allegedly obtaining fake Aadhaar cards, are understood to have gathered information about these persons who have obtained Aadhaar cards by submitting fake ID proofs.

“Based on the mobile numbers linked to the Aadhaar cards, the officials found that some persons obtained such cards by colluding with the MeeSeva staff. By using these cards, a number of suspicious persons have utilised government benefits with fake Aadhaar cards,” officials said.

The Hyderabad and Rachakonda police have cracked the whip on Rohingyas for their illegal stay and obtaining Aadhaar cards fraudulently.

“In the police probe, these cards have been obtained without providing proof and submitting suspicious residential address. In some cases, some e-Seva and MeeSeva centre staff have violated rules by enrolling Aadhaar cards,” officials said. For instance, one Khan, an employee in the city is residing here for the past 30 years. His mother has Aadhaar card and is getting old age pension from the government.

The UIDAI officials said that they have powers in disabling Aadhaar card numbers that were issued without proper verification. The UIDAI officials will ask the police to identify the miscreants for indulging in offence.