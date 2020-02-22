Home Cities Hyderabad

MANUU, UoH students protest against CAA

Apart from demanding the revocation of CAA, NRC and NPR, the students also demanded that the Telangana government stop the NPR process immediately.

Published: 22nd February 2020 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Students of MANUU and UoH stage a protest against CAA, NRC and NPR at the Urdu university on Friday night

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A joint protest was organised by the Maulana Azad National Urdu University Students Union (MANUU) and University of Hyderabad Coordination Committee against the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register on Friday night at the Urdu university.

Students from UoH carried out a rally from Telecom Nagar near Gachibowli to MANUU where they joined the students of MANUU and proceeded to Bab-e-Ilm in the Urdu university campus where the protest gathering was convened.

Apart from demanding the revocation of CAA, NRC and NPR, the students also demanded that the Telangana government stop the NPR process immediately. Many students from the two universities spoke at the event.

TAGS
MANUU Hyderabad Hyderabad University
