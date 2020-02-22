These Hyderabad boys may just be next hip-hop stars

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two boys from St Mary Yousufguda — Zachariah Prasad a.k.a Prozach & Waseem a.k.a EE — were declared the Hyderabad winners of the qualifier round of Red Bull Spotlight.

The event, which is a nationwide hunt for the country’s next hip-hop star, returns this month for a third season.

It is scheduled to be held in over 10 cities across the country including Jaipur, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kochi, Indore, Pune, Chandigarh and more.

The two youngsters were declared winner by Judge Swadesi.

Winners of the city rounds will go head-to-head at the national final where, following a showcase by each of the finalists, one national champion will be crowned.

The winner will be given the opportunity to record their full-length album at a professional studio, plus other benefits including a full press kit – complete with a photoshoot and album art for their newly recorded album – and a music video.

In addition, each of the city winners will be given studio time to record one song along with a video.