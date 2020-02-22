WhatsApp helps Hyderabad police locate kidnapped techie

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Details about a location shared on WhatsApp helped Rachakonda police rescue a 27-year-old ethical hacker, who was kidnapped by his client.

Chitti Goutham Kumar’s clients kidnapped him and confined him in a room at Uppal. When he shared his location with his brother at Vijayawada, the latter forwarded the same to Rachakonda police. Based on the location details, Uppal police rescued Goutham Kumar.

Goutham Kumar, who hails from Krishna district, had been hired by Vimala Kumari to develop a website for her firm.

She paid Goutham Rs 1.10 lakh. On Sunday, she asked him to come to Hyderabad.

But when he cited an excuse saying he missed the bus, an enraged Vimala Kumari, her associates Bogaram Chandrakanth Reddy and Nutheti Ram Mohan, went to Vijayawada and brought him to Hyderabad on Monday.

They took Goutham to their office at Uppal and asked him to complete the website development. After some time, when Goutham said he was unable to deliver the goods, the trio were furious.

They asked for their money to be returned. They also confined him in a room and assaulted him.

A petrified Goutham shared his location with his brother through WhatsApp and informed him about the situation.

His brother immediately sent the details to Rachakonda police on their WhatsApp control number 9490617111.

A case has been registered against Vimala Kumar and her associates.

Confined in Uppal

