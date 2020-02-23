Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao seeks installation of Ambedkar statue in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao demanded that the State government install Dr BR Ambedkar’s statue at Punjagutta circle as the earliest. He convened a roundtable meeting here on Saturday with leaders of all the opposition parties to put pressure on the government regarding the matter.

"When we tried to install an Ambedkar statue at Punjagutta circle earlier, the police personnel shifted the statue to the police station for no reason. We demand that the government establish the statue at the same spot at the earliest," he said, adding that they would approach the SC, ST Commission soon to resolve their concern. He said that they would also stage a dharna in front of the Parliament against the attitude of the State government.