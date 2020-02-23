Hyderabad: NIMS doctors seek extension of retirement age to 65

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Doctors from Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) submitted a representation to Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Saturday, alleging that the institute has not been included under the policy of the State government increasing the retirement age of medical college faculty to 65 years.

The representation reads, “We would like to bring to your kind notice the Ordinance No. 3 of 2019 (Ref. 1) and Act No. 6 of 2019 (Ref. 2), wherein the age of superannuation of teaching faculty of government medical colleges, including semi-autonomous and autonomous medical colleges, was enhanced to 65 years with immediate effect.

The same was communicated to the NIMS Director (Ref. 3) by the Department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare to take necessary action as per the Gazette (Ordinance) immediately. All the government doctors who teach in the State are now enjoying the benefit of this ordinance, except our institute. NIMS being a tertiary care referral teaching hospital, the benefit of enhancement of retirement age needs to be extended to NIMS faculty immediately.”

Speaking to Express, Dr G Srinivas, president of the NIMS Resident Doctors Association, said, "Faculty at NIMS start their work at 8 am, but continue to work beyond the specified time of 4 pm (putting in 10 to 12 hours of work per day)."

‘Government will lose skilled doctors to private sector’

Dr G Srinivas, president of the NIMS Resident Doctors Association, stated that, “If the retirement age of 65 is not implemented at NIMS, many senior professors will retire in a year or two, thus affecting the PG medical seats. The government sector will also lose skilled professional doctors to the private sector”