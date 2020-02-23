Hyderabad: Woman dies in road accident

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An elderly woman died after she was run over by a water tanker at Miyapur here on Saturday. The woman identified as Vijayakanta Jain in her late 50s, was pillion riding with her son Piyush Jain’s friend Amul Jain, when the incident happened. Vijayakanta along with Amul and Piyush’s daughter Aaadvi Jain were going towards Hafeezpet railway station.

Amul applied brakes sudden in an attempt to escape from a vehicle coming in the wrong direction due to which Vijayakanta fell from the bike. She fell on the road and came under a water tanker passing by. She suffered grievous injuries and was shifted to a private hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.