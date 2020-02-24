Hyderabad car crash: Survivor remembers only a jerk, loud noise

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The lone survivor in the horrific crash, Kalyan works for a private company. Though sitting on the left rear seat was not a decision he made, but wearing a seat belt was a life-saving decision he took.

It was found that of the four persons in the ill-fated car, only Kalyan wore the seat belt and the other three including Vinayak Mallikarjun, the driver, was not wearing it at the time of the accident.

During the crash, the airbags in the car got deployed, but due to the severe impact of the crash, they could not be of any help. According to their friend Yuva Mitra, who along with another friend Gulzar was tailing the car on a bike, the airbags also got badly damaged in the car crash.

Kalyan said that when they started, they were moving at normal speed, but gradually the speed increased. Noticing the increase in speed, he fastened his speed belt, but was not aware if others were wearing their seat belts. "There was a jerk and then a loud noise. I cannot remember what happened after that," said Kalyan who is still in shock.