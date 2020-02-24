Hyderabad: Five dead in separate road accidents

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Five people died in separate accidents at Hayathnagar, Yacharam and Narsingi on Saturday night and Sunday.

At Hayathnagar, Gandi Elizabeth (74) a retired RTC employee was crossing the road to go to church on Sunday. A truck going towards Vijayawada hit her, killing her on the spot. In the second case at Hayathnagar, Sangem Suresh (19) and his friend Mohd Khaza Mohiuddin (20) from Nakirekal, Nalgonda were coming to Hyderabad to attend a friend’s wedding.

Midway, a speeding goods lorry hit their bike from behind. The duo fell from the bike, came under the wheels of the lorry and died on the spot.

At Narsingi, Umang Jaha (25), a mechanic, who was walking on the road was hit by a speeding car, killing him on the spot. At Yacharam, 40-year-old Poloju Girish Chary was pillion riding with his friend. An unknown vehicle hit their scooter from behind. He fell down and sustained multiple injuries. He was rushed to Osmania hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.