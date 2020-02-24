Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad road rage: All three deceased were breadwinners of their families

While the driver Vinayak was married and survived by his wife and parents, the other two are also survived by their parents who were depndent on them.

(From left) Vinayak Mallikarjun, Pabba Sainath and Sairam Naik

(From left) Vinayak Mallikarjun, Pabba Sainath and Sairam Naik.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All the three youths who lost their lives in the accident were the only sons to their parents. While Vinayak was married and survived by his wife and parents who retired from government service, Sairam is also survived by his parents, and Sainath by his mother. Sainath’s father passed away five years ago due to ill health. Their parents were dependent on them. All the victims played snooker at Star Snooker Academy. 

Vinayak got married to Niharika, a doctor in August 2018. He was planning to move to the UK for a better job. On Saturday, he left home in his mother’s car informing his father Vishwanadham, and wife Niharika.

His mother Shyamala was at her brother’s home at Trimulgherry to visit her 94-year-old father. Shyamala's brother K Sampath Kumar said that Shyamala received a call from the police about the accident. "Vinayak was a soft spoken and a jovial guy," Sampath Kumar told Express.

Sairam’s father Lachiram was in Ujjain for a pilgrimage on the occasion of Shivaratri. His relatives called to inform him about the incident. He flew back to Hyderabad. Coming from a rural background, Sairam studied hard and topped even at the school level. Further, he moved to the city for engineering and got a job as a techie during the campus selection.

The third deceased, Sainath was taking care of the family after his father’s death. He had got his elder sister married and lived with his mother. "Around midnight, his mother called him and he said he would be home in ten minutes. The accident spot is less than three km from their home," his paternal uncle P Prabhakar told Express. Sainath recently joined a new job, which his brother-in-law arranged for him. 
 

