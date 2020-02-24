No lessons learnt: 201 tipsy drivers caught in three days by Cyberabad Traffic police

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An increasing number of accidents caused by drunken driving notwithstanding, drivers appear to have learnt no lessons. Between February 21 and 23, Cyberabad Traffic police caught 201 drivers and booked cases against them over the weekend.

One of the two-wheeler riders from Jeedimetla had a shocking Blood Alcohol Count (BAC) of 512, which is 17 times more than the acceptable range. This individual wasn’t alone and there were five others caught with a BAC count above 300 points which can be deadly.

A majority of those caught, 124 in number, were two-wheeler drivers, followed by four-wheeler drivers. An age-wise break up further shows that 21 to 30 year-olds are the ones involved in the same, with 111 of them now having a case against them for driving drunk.

Meanwhile, the police has taken serious note of the fact that not just regular citizens, but also professional drivers working as cab drivers or private drivers were found drunk. The number for this category was 34.

Officials plan to write to RTA to suspend their licences. They will also ask cab aggregators like Ola and Uber to remove these drivers from using their platform.