89-year-old treated for kidney stone at KIMS Hospital in Hyderabad

Doctors in the Genito-urinary Surgery Unit performed the procedure on the woman, who was not taken in any other hospital due to her age factor.

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Doctors at the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospital here have performed an advanced technique on an 89-year-old women suffering from kidney stone for the past three years.

The patient came to the hospital with complaints of frequent right abdominal pain. Upon investigation, it was found that she has a 1.5 cm stone in the right kidney which was causing swelling. After evaluation and surgical fitness, she was taken up for the Super-Perc procedure (keyhole surgery). The surgery was performed with very small incision of 4 mm on the back.

Upendra Kumar Navuluru, senior consultant and urologist at KIMS, who performed the surgery said that PCNL is a very complex but an innovative and effective technique to remove large kidney stones that requires surgical precision and advanced surgical skills.

"In this procedure, we made a small incision using a paediatric nephroscope post which the stone was broken into pieces using laser. The fragments were removed totally using suction. The operation lasted only 30 minutes. Postoperative recovery was smooth and the women was discharged after 48 hours," he said.

"Though complex, it has become the most preferable technique to remove kidney stones due to its advantages. However, very few urologists in India are specially trained to perform this advanced surgical procedure," he added.

