Home Cities Hyderabad

Dancers from Telangana for Olympics of Dance

The winning participants have qualified to form Team India and represent the country at the Dance World Cup Finals, which would be held at the  Cinecitta Studios in Italy.

Published: 25th February 2020 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

The shortlist was chalked out after dancers from across the country demonstrated their talent at the India Qualifiers round at the Phoenix Market City in Bengaluru recently.

The shortlist was chalked out after dancers from across the country demonstrated their talent at the India Qualifiers round at the Phoenix Market City in Bengaluru recently.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over 6,000 children from around the world including a few from Telangana would make their way to Rome to compete at the Olympics of Dance to be held in Italy from June 27 to July 4. The shortlist was chalked out after dancers from across the country demonstrated their talent at the India Qualifiers round at the Phoenix Market City in Bengaluru recently.

The winning participants have qualified to form Team India and represent the country at the Dance World Cup Finals, which would be held at the  Cinecitta Studios in Italy. The Dance World Cup empanelled judge Poala Sopranzi from Argentina along with the Chairman, John Grimshaw were here to judge the India Qualifiers.  

The Director of the DWCIQ, Lourd Vijay said that participation was the epitome of hard work and remarkable talent.

Lourd Vijay is the director and producer of the Dance World Cup India Qualifiers and a Guinness World Record holder who has worked with Super stars like Jackie Chan, Nandita Das, Phurab Kohli, Mallika Sherawat.  He has worked on dance reality shows like - Dance india Dance and Lux Perfect Bride.. He is the principle promoter of Latin culture, music  and dance in the Asian region.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Olympics of Dance Telangana The Dance World Cup Dance World Cup Finals
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp