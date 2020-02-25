Dancers from Telangana for Olympics of Dance

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over 6,000 children from around the world including a few from Telangana would make their way to Rome to compete at the Olympics of Dance to be held in Italy from June 27 to July 4. The shortlist was chalked out after dancers from across the country demonstrated their talent at the India Qualifiers round at the Phoenix Market City in Bengaluru recently.

The winning participants have qualified to form Team India and represent the country at the Dance World Cup Finals, which would be held at the Cinecitta Studios in Italy. The Dance World Cup empanelled judge Poala Sopranzi from Argentina along with the Chairman, John Grimshaw were here to judge the India Qualifiers.

The Director of the DWCIQ, Lourd Vijay said that participation was the epitome of hard work and remarkable talent.

