Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad designer Gaurang Shah creates wearable art

Santati was a tribute to Gandhi; conceptualised and curated by Lavina Baldota the custodian of The Abheraj Baldota Foundation that promotes and preserves Gandhian philosophies and ways of life.

Published: 25th February 2020 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Gaurang Shah with a weaver(left, Lavina Baldota against Jean-Francois Lesage installation

Gaurang Shah with a weaver(left, Lavina Baldota against Jean-Francois Lesage installation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  City designer Gaurang Shah married art with textiles at the Santati exhibition held on Sunday at Saptaparni. The exclusive preview organised for FLO (FICCI Ladies Organisation) members  titled ‘From canvas on to Saris’, was a unique experiment in wearable art.  

Elaborating on the experiment, FLO Chairperson Sona Chatwani said it as a marriage of khadi with Ravi Verma’s paintings onto weaves. “I can’t get over the magnificent translation done by these 60 women weavers and probably it’s one of weave wonders of this world,” she added.

Santati was a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi; conceptualised and curated by Lavina Baldota the custodian of The Abheraj Baldota Foundation that promotes and preserves Gandhian philosophies and ways of life. The exhibit featured Gaurang Shah’s woven interpretation of 30 paintings of Raja Ravi Varma’s work in “Khadi - A Canvas’, as a wearable art, where the mythological scenes have been transferred warp by warp on to the saree pallus in handspun khadi and naturally dyed silk yarns in exquisite Jamdani. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gaurang Shah Santati exhibition
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp