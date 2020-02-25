Hyderabad designer Gaurang Shah creates wearable art

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: City designer Gaurang Shah married art with textiles at the Santati exhibition held on Sunday at Saptaparni. The exclusive preview organised for FLO (FICCI Ladies Organisation) members titled ‘From canvas on to Saris’, was a unique experiment in wearable art.

Elaborating on the experiment, FLO Chairperson Sona Chatwani said it as a marriage of khadi with Ravi Verma’s paintings onto weaves. “I can’t get over the magnificent translation done by these 60 women weavers and probably it’s one of weave wonders of this world,” she added.

Santati was a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi; conceptualised and curated by Lavina Baldota the custodian of The Abheraj Baldota Foundation that promotes and preserves Gandhian philosophies and ways of life. The exhibit featured Gaurang Shah’s woven interpretation of 30 paintings of Raja Ravi Varma’s work in “Khadi - A Canvas’, as a wearable art, where the mythological scenes have been transferred warp by warp on to the saree pallus in handspun khadi and naturally dyed silk yarns in exquisite Jamdani.