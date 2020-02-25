Mentally-ill Hyderabad man kills wife, hangs self

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a horrific incident, a 50-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and later hanged himself at Kandukur near here. Kasoji Jangaiah was found hanging at his house, while his wife Krishnaveni, 47 was found dead in the next room, police said.

They belonged to Chippalapalli village, Kandukur and had four daughters, three of whom are married.

Jangaiah was mentally ill for the past few years and underwent treatment at the Institute of Mental Health in Erragadda. He was discharged but continued abusing his wife and younger daughter.