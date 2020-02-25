Home Cities Hyderabad

When Singapore glided into Hyderabad

It took Laksa, Chilli crab, Nasi Lemak, Rojak, Satay and many more vegetarian and vegan delicacies from the ‘Fine City’ to charm the foodies of Hyderabad this weekend.

Published: 25th February 2020 08:49 AM

It was a huge attraction among the 50-plus food stalls of popular Hyderabadi restaurants and eateries.

By Himajaa Indukuri
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Singapore Experience zone at Zomaland Hyderabad was crowded beyond belief with young foodies trying out some authentic  Singaporean delicacies prepared by chef Hawker Chan. It surely was a huge attraction among the 50-plus food stalls of popular Hyderabadi restaurants and eateries. “This is an initiative by the Singapore Tourism Board in partnership with Zomato to create interest among the younger generation towards Singaporean culture and cuisine.

India is a huge source market for our tourism board and this is our attempt to continue the interest Indians have for Singapore,” says GB Srithar, Regional Director- India, Middle East and South Asia, Singapore Tourism Board. He goes on to list out the much talked about Singaporean street food that is greatly loved by those who come to visit.

“Singaporeans and Indians share a similar passion for their food and especially for the street food. The tourists in Singapore love the hawker dishes found on streets like Laksa, Chilli crab, Nasi Lemak, Rojak, Satay and many more. There are several vegetarian and vegan options as well. All these authentic delicacies are made specially by our chef for this two day extravaganza,” says Srithar.

But the winner is definitely chef Liao Fan Hawker Chan’s signature Soya Sauce Chicken Rice Dish among the menu. After cooking for the audiences in several cities like Bengaluru, Delhi and Pune, the first ever Michelin Star Hawker is excited to cater to the famous Hyderabadi tastebuds. “After cooking for the foodies at Zomaland Delhi and receiving a heartwarming response, it felt great to present the authentic Singaporean dishes to the Hyderabadi audience who are much more passionate about food,” says Hawker Chan.

Apart from the constant supply of mouth watering the food, it also had interactive games and activities, there were also photo- ops against famous Singapore tourist points like the Gardens by Bay, Sentosa, Wildlife reserves and the Jewel Changi Airport. The enthusiastic youngsters were also seen posing with Singapore’s Merlion mascot- the chimpanzee ‘Merli’. Exciting prices like Singaporean cruise holidays also awaited participants at the zone.

TAGS
Zomaland Hyderabad Hawker Chan Singapore Singapore Experience zone
