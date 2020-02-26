Car crash in Dallas kills three, including Hyderabad couple

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a tragic incident, a couple hailing from Hyderabad was among the three who died in a car accident that took place in Frisco at Dallas, United States.

Musheerabad residents Divya Avula (34) and her husband Raja Gavini (41) along with another man, Premnath Ramanatham (42) were pronounced dead by the police, after the Acura car they were travelling in crashed into a black Ford F-150. The Ford car was driven by a juvenile, who was shifted to a hospital with minor injuries.

According to a press release by Frisco Police Department, at around 6.40 pm, the black Ford was travelling north on FM 423 when it hit the Acura that was taking a turn from south FM 423 to east Del Webb. Avula was driving the car. The couple is survived by a six-year-old daughter.As of now, the police have the identity of the juvenile who was driving the Ford, but no cases have been filed yet.