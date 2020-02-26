Metro rail connectivity to Hyderabad airport to take shape soon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: City commuters would soon get a 62-km-long metro route that would connect different parts of the city with Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) if the State government approves the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Phase II submitted by the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited. However, the Old City has not yet found a spot in the proposed Phase II project.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has also been proposing plans to reduce congestion by increasing the speed of metro trains and adding short-loop trips with extra trains. The HMRL also wants to make travel outside the metro women-friendly, and therefore would soon launch free lounges near metro stations.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Tuesday, HMRL managing director NVS Reddy said, "The Hyderabad Metro is recording over four lakh passenger trips every day. As many as 1,000 trips are completed by 55 of the three coached trains. If the government approves the DPR that has been submitted to it, then three lines will be a part of this phase."

Short-looped trains to be added

Elaborating on Phase II work, Reddy said,“The first line will connect Raidurg station with RGIA via Nanakramguda. This will be a 31 km stretch. The second line will connect Miyapur to BHEL via Mehdipatnam and Hafeezpet. This stretch will be close to 26 km. The last line will be a 5 km stretch connecting Nagole to LB Nagar."

Regarding the much-requested Metro line to cover Old City, the MD chose to stay tight-lipped. "The Chief Minister definitely wants to connect the Old City with Metro. However, we are yet to figure out the route as there are religious structures on the route that is making this a sensitive matter," he said.

On the rising congestion in Metro trains, Reddy said, "We have noticed that the station from Ameerpet to Raidurg has the heaviest congestion. Therefore, we will increase the speed of the trains beyond Jubilee Hills Road No 5 station. As the route has multiple curves, we have sought permission from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) for the same, which we should get soon. The speed will be increased by the end of August this year and we will also add short-loop trains."

When asked about the HMRL using space on the sidewalks for building commercial kiosks near Hitec City Metro station, Reddy said, "The sidewalks were built by the HMRL in the first place. We are building free lounges so that encroachment of the sidewalks does not happen. We will soon inaugurate these free lounges. This will be a place for people to rest and use facilities like WiFi. We are creating this especially for women, to make travel safe for them in the city."