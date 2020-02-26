Home Cities Hyderabad

Metro rail connectivity to Hyderabad airport to take shape soon

The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has also been proposing plans to reduce congestion by increasing the speed of metro trains and adding short-loop trips with extra trains. 

Published: 26th February 2020 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad Metro

Hyderabad Metro Rail image used for representational purpose. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  City commuters would soon get a 62-km-long metro route that would connect different parts of the city with Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) if the State government approves the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Phase II submitted by the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited. However, the Old City has not yet found a spot in the proposed Phase II project.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has also been proposing plans to reduce congestion by increasing the speed of metro trains and adding short-loop trips with extra trains. The HMRL also wants to make travel outside the metro women-friendly, and therefore would soon launch free lounges near metro stations.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Tuesday, HMRL managing director NVS Reddy said, "The Hyderabad Metro is recording over four lakh passenger trips every day. As many as 1,000 trips are completed by 55 of the three coached trains. If the government approves the DPR that has been submitted to it, then three lines will be a part of this phase."

Short-looped trains to be added

Elaborating on Phase II work, Reddy said,“The first line will connect Raidurg station with RGIA via Nanakramguda. This will be a 31 km stretch. The second line will connect Miyapur to BHEL via Mehdipatnam and Hafeezpet. This stretch will be close to 26 km. The last line will be a 5 km stretch connecting Nagole to LB Nagar."

Regarding the much-requested Metro line to cover Old City, the MD chose to stay tight-lipped. "The Chief Minister definitely wants to connect the Old City with Metro. However, we are yet to figure out the route as there are religious structures on the route that is making this a sensitive matter," he said.

On the rising congestion in Metro trains, Reddy said, "We have noticed that the station from Ameerpet to Raidurg has the heaviest congestion. Therefore, we will increase the speed of the trains beyond Jubilee Hills Road No 5 station. As the route has multiple curves, we have sought permission from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) for the same, which we should get soon. The speed will be increased by the end of August this year and we will also add short-loop trains."

When asked about the HMRL using space on the sidewalks for building commercial kiosks near Hitec City Metro station, Reddy said, "The sidewalks were built by the HMRL in the first place. We are building free lounges so that encroachment of the sidewalks does not happen. We will soon inaugurate these free lounges. This will be a place for people to rest and use facilities like WiFi. We are creating this especially for women, to make travel safe for them in the city."

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Hyderabad Metro Hyderabad airport metro
India Matters
Satya Nadella (3rd left) poses for a group photo with Namya Joshi (5th left) and other students during the Young Innovators Summit in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
When a 13-year-old Ludhiana girl impressed Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Arvind Panagariya. (Photo|EPS)
'Slowdown bottomed out; economy needs to be opened up for 10% growth'
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
K Subramanian, fondly called ‘Awareness Appa’, during his campaign in Tiruchy on Tuesday | express
‘Awareness Appa’ turns heads during pit stop in Tiruchy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Children collect the books inside the damaged school at Shiv Vihar Rajdhani Public School in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Violence: School ransacked, rioters threaten to throw watchman's kids from terrace
Security personnel walk past items which were torched during the riots in northeat Delhi. So far 13 people have died in the violence | Shekhar yadav
सच्ची बात with Prabhu Chawla: Who has set Delhi on fire?
Gallery
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp