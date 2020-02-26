Tamil Nadu man harasses woman in Hyderabad, held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An engineering graduate from Tamil Nadu, Manikyam Arun Prasad, who was harassing a woman by sending her vulgar content on WhatsApp, was arrested by cyber crime police of Rachakonda.

He was apprehended near Secunderabad Railway Station on Tuesday. On inquiry, he admitted got himself added to a WhatsApp group, where mostly women are members. Later, while going through the group, he found the number of the victim. He started sending her vulgar content and demanded sexual favours from her.