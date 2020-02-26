Home Cities Hyderabad

US-based Hyderabad couple death: Victim Divya's 34th birthday turns out to be her last

Her parents were waiting to wish their US-based daughter Divya on her birthday when news of the accident in Dallas came in.

Gautam Buddha, father of Divya Avula showing a picture of his deceased daughter and son-in-law at his residence in Hyderabad on Tuesday

Gautam Buddha, father of Divya Avula showing a picture of his deceased daughter and son-in-law at his residence in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS)

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  "It was Divya’s birthday as per India time. She left us almost at the same time she was born 34 years ago. It’s our destiny," said Divya's father Gautam Buddha, a 68-year-old retired bank manager, breaking into tears. 

Divya Avula (34), her husband Raja Gavin (41) and their friend Premnath Ramanatham (42), were killed in a road accident when a speeding car driven by a juvenile hit the car in which they were travelling in Dallas, USA. Gautam and his wife Shivaleela were waiting to wish Divya on her birthday.

Though it was her birthday according to IST when the accident occurred, they were waiting for the date to change according to the USA time. It was to their utter shock that they were informed about the road accident by their elder daughter who also lives in the USA.

Divya’s mother fainted after learning the news. She is yet to be informed about the sudden demise of her daughter. Gautham was seen requesting the media, relatives and friends not to tell his wife about the deaths. Their apartment was a picture of desolation. Neighbours also gathered to console the grieving family. Recalling his last conversation with her, Gautham said, "We spoke two days back. We used to talk almost every other day."

Divya who was interested in cultural art dropped her seven-year-old daughter at the dance class minutes before the accident. After dropping her, they were heading to take a look at the construction work of their new house in the Eastern part of Frisco city.

"She was a good classical dancer. She also performed at Bathukamma celebrations in Dallas," Gautam said weeping. Divya migrated to the USA soon after she married Raja Gavini in 2007. Raja's parents live in Singapore Township in Hyderabad.

Divya worked with National Insurance as a programmer, while Raja worked with Wells Fargo. "I am unable to digest the fact that she left us," said Thummala Raghava Rao, Divya’s maternal uncle. He said that Divya’s sister is trying to repatriate the bodies to Hyderabad.

Their daughter was waiting for them after her dance classes on Sunday evening unaware of the deaths of her parents. She is currently in the care of Divya’s sister.

