Binge on chicken momos as today is Protein Day!

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Love chicken momos? The good news is that you don't have to feel guilty indulging in your favourite treat as it is among the prime sources of protein. As momos are steamed, it is good for health. Dieticians share this good news on the occasion of Protein Day. Right To Protein, a national-level public health campaign has launched India’s first ‘Protein Day’ to draw public attention, raise awareness, and educate India on the health benefits of protein.

Globally many countries recognize February 27 as Protein Day and from this year India will also join this movement. A nationally celebrated Protein Day will encourage Indian citizens at large to learn and know more about different types of available sources of plant and animal protein and their importance in daily meals for better nutrition and health.

“Says Dr Janaki Badugu, of Diata Eat Right Clinic in Hyderabad, “By just taking optimal protein we can see lowered body weight, corrected PCOS, corrected infertility and well-nourished individuals around. It improves productivity of the person too.” Her go-to protein sources in Hyderabad are eggs, legumes, soya and peanut. “Good old peanut chutney is tasty and a healthy proteinous accompaniment for breakfast,” she says.

The theme of Protein Day 2020 is set to act as a reminder for all Indians to daily ask themselves and others – #ProteinMeinKyaHai. The key objective through the day’s activities and beyond will be to spread more knowledge about protein and bring about a behavioral change by persuading Indians to eat adequate protein in every meal – at least a quarter of a plate. To relay this message to Indian households, the Right To Protein campaign has also launched a light-hearted informational video which reinforces the need to include proteins in our every meal.

“The idea is to encourage Indians, both urban and rural, to pay more attention to consuming adequate amounts of protein in their everyday meals” Ramesh Khatri, President of the Poultry Federation of India. righttoprotein.com features the Protein-O-Meter tool that calculates one’s daily protein requirement basis basic individual information such as body profile, type of lifestyle and meals consumed at different times during the day. Apart from information on one’s possible protein gap, the platform also provides information on protein-rich foods through the Protein Index guide, healthy habits, tips and busting myths about protein on Right To Protein’s Blogs.

Box item:

Milk and eggs are of course the most popular sources of protein, here are some more

Soybean: 28 grams of protein per cup as much as 150 grams of chicken. Can be used in curries

Lentils: Binge on sambar and pappucharu. Contain about 14-16 grams of protein per cup after being cooked which is way more than one large boiled egg.

Paneer: 100 grams of paneer gives you about 23 grams of protein. Just make sure the paneer curry is not loaded with fats and masalas