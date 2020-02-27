Home Cities Hyderabad

Binge on chicken momos as today is Protein Day!

Globally many countries recognize February 27 as the Protein Day and from this year India will also join this movement.

Published: 27th February 2020 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Chicken momos

Chicken momos

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Love chicken momos? The good news is that you don't have to feel guilty indulging in your favourite treat as it is among the prime sources of protein. As momos are steamed, it is good for health. Dieticians share this good news on the occasion of Protein Day. Right To Protein, a national-level public health campaign has launched India’s first ‘Protein Day’ to draw public attention, raise awareness, and educate India on the health benefits of protein.

Globally many countries recognize February 27 as Protein Day and from this year India will also join this movement. A nationally celebrated Protein Day will encourage Indian citizens at large to learn and know more about different types of available sources of plant and animal protein and their importance in daily meals for better nutrition and health.

“Says Dr Janaki Badugu, of Diata Eat Right Clinic in Hyderabad, “By just taking optimal protein we can see  lowered body weight, corrected PCOS, corrected infertility and well-nourished individuals around. It improves productivity of the person too.” Her go-to protein sources in Hyderabad are eggs, legumes, soya and peanut. “Good old peanut chutney is tasty and a healthy proteinous accompaniment for breakfast,” she says.

The theme of Protein Day 2020 is set to act as a reminder for all Indians to daily ask themselves and others – #ProteinMeinKyaHai.  The key objective through the day’s activities and beyond will be to spread more knowledge about protein and bring about a behavioral change by persuading Indians to eat adequate protein in every meal – at least a quarter of a plate. To relay this message to Indian households, the Right To Protein campaign has also launched a light-hearted informational video which reinforces the need to include proteins in our every meal.

“The idea is to encourage Indians, both urban and rural, to pay more attention to consuming adequate amounts of protein in their everyday meals” Ramesh Khatri, President of the Poultry Federation of India. righttoprotein.com features the Protein-O-Meter tool that calculates one’s daily protein requirement basis basic individual information such as body profile, type of lifestyle and meals consumed at different times during the day. Apart from information on one’s possible protein gap, the platform also provides information on protein-rich foods through the Protein Index guide, healthy habits, tips and busting myths about protein on Right To Protein’s Blogs. 

Box item:
Milk and eggs are of course the most popular sources of protein, here are some more
Soybean: 28 grams of protein per cup as much as 150 grams of chicken. Can be used in curries
Lentils: Binge on sambar and pappucharu. Contain about 14-16 grams of protein per cup after being cooked which is way more than one large boiled egg. 
Paneer: 100 grams of paneer gives you about 23 grams of protein. Just make sure the paneer curry is not loaded with fats and masalas

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
chicken momos
India Matters
How anti-CAA protests distort the truth
A still from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar'. (Photo| YouTube Screen grab)
Rajini's next film 'Annaatthe' originally written for Ajith, claim fans
India's players celebrate after victory against New Zealand during the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and India in Melbourne on February 27, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
Women's T20 WC: India seal semifinal spot with four-run win over NZ
She Taxis to hit Kochi streets with renewed energy in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
Russian superstar Maria Sharapova was once the most sought-after female athlete on the planet. She beat Serena Williams to lift her first Grand Slam title when she 'was just a bony teenager' and went on to complete Career Grand Slam many years later. Injuries held her back, but Maria bravely fought her way back to the top before receiving a WADA ban which she claims not to be her fault. (Graphic| CK Vijesh)
Maria Sharapova retirement: Reliving the tennis star's life and career through her own words | Soviet Union, Chernobyl, Serene Williams, WADA and more...
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp