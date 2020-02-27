GHMC Commissioner Lokesh wants citizens to report their complaints

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “We want the citizens of Hyderabad to observe and report complaints on myriad civic problems on roads to the officer concerned for rectification,” said Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Commissioner, DS Lokesh Kumar while addressing a review meeting with additional and zonal commissioners on Wednesday.

“Instead of using smartphones while travelling in vehicles, if we observe the city we will know what best can be done to improve it. Officers should welcome all kinds of suggestions and rectify the problems on time,” Lokesh said. He also asked the officials to present a latest report on Illiterate Survey, Beggars Survey - rehabilitation, Basthi Dawakhanas, modern toilets, protection and beautification of lakes, new roads in peripheral areas, sanitation and desilting of nalas.

During the review meeting, the GHMC commissioner also asked the additional and zonal commissioners to observe the activities of beggars at important junctions, religious places and on important roads for a week and make arrangements to shift them to night shelters and provide them with food, newspapers and TV. GHMC has identified 185 lakes and steps are being taken to protect them with fencing and bringing back them to their full capacity, he stated.

GHMC identifies 59,650 illiterates on Day 2

As many as 59,650 illiterate persons were identified on the second day of the survey taken up by the Urban Community Development (UDC) wing of the GHMC here on Wednesday