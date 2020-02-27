‘Physiotherapy for half the price’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dr Jayesh Shah, consultant physician, diabetologist inaugurated Sanskruti Shikhara Sanchalit Amrit-Varsha Kapadia Center for Physiotherapy & Yoga at Begumpet on Wednesday. The new center’s management says it will provide physiotherapy services at an affordable cost for all those who can’t afford to pay the prevailing prices in the market. Addressing a 100-plus gathering, the chief guest said 95 per cent of women and 60 per cent of men are currently suffering with joint pains.

“Using pain killers is not good on a long term basis. That is why we need physiotherapy,” he added. Dr. Kumudben Dharia of the Trust said, “Every part in the body has to work in tandem with each other. Otherwise there will be a problem. Working together actually works. Lot of people need physiotherapy. But the service is not available to many. Many can’t afford to use its benefits. That is why we are starting the centre,” she informed.

“Today, people use more mind and less physical effort to do their job. This is what is leading to lifestyle diseases. That is why you must get into Yoga,” said Yoga expert Ravindra Kapadia. The new centre, which runs on funds by philanthropists provides services for Rs 200 per session, almost half of the rates elsewhere, the centre head informed.