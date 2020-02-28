Flower power

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : HITEX exhibition centre is brimming with green professionals, flower growers, horticulturists, floral designers and environmentalists. Commercial flower growers, nursery-plant growers, High-tech Horticulture farm owners and progressive farmers are all here to participate in most prominent exposition for commercial horticulture, a three day extravaganza of the 15th Edition of International Flora Expo and 14th International Landscape & Gardening Expo. The theme of the expo is “Go for Fresh, Ban Artificial and Plastic Flowers”.

S Jafar Naqvi, President iFlora said, “As per the trade sources almost 40 per cent of cut flower consumption has been down due to plastic and artificial flowers and a campaign has been launched to save farmers in terms of new varieties introduction.” The organisers are inviting all related professionals to launch a common working group and to interact with the government to urgently address this roblem faced by floriculture industry at large. The expo comprises products and services from more than 20 nations.