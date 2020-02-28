Hyderabad man sent to 10-year jail term for sodomising nine-year-old boy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 62-year-old man is convicted to 10 years in jail, after he was found guilty of sodomising a 9-year-old boy for several weeks in the summer of May 2019. The offender, Surendra Nath Tiwari, a watchman worked as a guard at an under-construction flat in Dabeerpura, close to where the boy lived. Case details revealed that the boy returned home crying one day and told his mother about the sexual abuse.

An enquiry revealed that he had done this over a period of time, and threatened the child from telling anyone. The police at Rein Bazar took cognizance of the issue and booked a case under Section 377 of IPC for unnatural sex and Section 6 of POCSO Act in May 2019. The prosecution lead by Additional Public Prosecutor K Pratap Reddy proved the man guilty in a span of just four months.