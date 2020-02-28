Police meet Google officials on rising cyber frauds in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Owing to an increase in cyber frauds through Google-based services such as customer care frauds on Google search, frauds through Google View Form, Google Pay and Google Ad services, Cyberabad police held a meeting with Google representatives. The cops discussed issues faced by investigating officers and vulnerabilities in Google services. They also discussed remedial steps taken by Google so far and further steps to be taken.

The Cyberabad commissionerate alone saw around 500 complaints regarding this in 2019 and 2020. Hyderabad has more complaints this year, while Rachakonda has similar number of complaints for both years. Officials from these two commissionerates also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar briefed Google nodal officer Gitanjali on various kinds of frauds on the Google platform. Police appealed to people to visit original websites of e-commerce, e-wallets and travel booking platforms for customer care service numbers, instead of searching for them on Google.