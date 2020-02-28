Rs 313 crore sanctioned for 37 slip roads in Hyderabad

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has sanctioned Rs 313.65 crore to Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) to lay slip roads that act as links connecting main roads in the city. The HRDCL would lay 37 slip roads with a length of 44.70 km. The move is to ease traffic congestion on city roads and ensure smooth movement of vehicles.

Of the 131 slip roads, including the 23 under HMDA limits, that have been identified for development covering a length of 248 km, 55 stretches do not have road links. In the first phase of work, 37 slip roads, which mostly fall in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Serilingampally and Kukatpally zones, will be prioritised. The Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department (MAUD) has directed GHMC to provide 50 per cent of the funds (Rs 157 crore) to the HRDCL, while the remaining will be borne by HRDCL from the budgetary support provided by the State government for the year 2019-20.

Another Rs 1,500 crore would be raised from banks and financial institutions subject to the condition that there would not be any additional burden on the State government. MAUD and IT Minister KT Rama Rao, at a review meetings held recently, wanted the work on slip roads to be completed by April this year.

The GHMC officials told Express that the proposed 37 slip roads have been divided into four packages. In package A1, about 10 slip roads would be laid at an estimated cost of Rs 79.87 crore; package A2 would cover eight roads at a cost of Rs 76.30 crore; in package B1, about eight slip roads would be laid which would cost around Rs 91.02 crore and package B2 would cover as many as 11 slip roads which would cost Rs 66.46 crore. The Road Development Plans pertaining to proposed slip roads are ready. Of these, some stretches need to be freed up by acquiring 85-90 properties.