Home Cities Hyderabad

Amid COVID-19 fears, KTR relishes chicken and eggs to dispel rumours

The event was conducted in view of the declining sales of chicken and egg in the State

Published: 29th February 2020 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao, along with other ministers and officials enjoys some boiled eggs at the ‘Chicken and Egg Mela’ at People’s Plaza in Hyderabad on Friday.

Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao, along with other ministers and officials enjoys some boiled eggs at the ‘Chicken and Egg Mela’ at People’s Plaza in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo| EPS/S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Seeking to bust rumours associating Coronavirus outbreak with consumption of chicken, mutton, fish or egg, Minister for IT and Industries, KT Rama Rao said on Friday that chicken and eggs are staple food in his house. He also ate a fried chicken leg piece in front of a large crowd of people, along with other ministers including Excise Minister, V Srinivas Goud, Animal husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Health Minister, Eatala Rajender. 

Rao was speaking at an event called ‘Chicken and Egg Mela’ organised by Telangana Poultry Breeders Association, Telangana Poultry Federation and National Egg Coordination Committee, where visitors were given free fried chicken and eggs to eat. The event was conducted in view of the declining sales of chicken and egg in Telangana and other states due to rumours being spread on social media, linking Coronavirus with consumption of meat. 

Young and old enjoy seafood at the Fish Food
Festival organised by the District Fish Industries
Welfare Association at NTR stadium on Friday |
S Senbagapandiyan

Speaking at the event, Rao stressed that one need not worry about eating chicken, mutton, fish or egg. He added that as the Indian way involves cooking meat at very high temperatures for long periods, no virus can survive, making the meat safe to eat. He also said that the State government will soon be coming out with a new policy for the poultry industry. 

He also pointed out that poultry industry is  a major consumer of maize which is grown over a large area in the State.  Chevella Member of Parliament and president of the poultry breeders association, Dr G Ranjith Reddy was also present at the event. The event which started at 4 pm, saw hundreds of enthusiastic visitors participate. However, the event organizers did not start distributing the free chicken until the ministers arrived for the event. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp