Home Cities Hyderabad

Here's chance for you to catch Peppa Pig live in Hyderabad

After more than 25 successful shows across the country, the organisers are confident to bring the same energy to Hyderabad.

Published: 29th February 2020 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Peppa Pig

Peppa Pig

By Himajaa Indukuri
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Imagine you are a five-year-old and your favourite television characters came to life to sing and dance for you? The musical of famous British animated television series Peppa Pig comes to town thanks to BookMyShow and LIVE Viacom18. The show is at Shilpa Kala Vedika today.

The Peppa Pig series owned and distributed by the British organisation Entertainment One became immensely popular as it revolves around a four-year-old female pig Peppa who lives with her family and goes about her adventure filled daily life like a good child. 

“This is to bring a family-oriented entertainment program to the audience. It was a rage across the world, so along with our partners we decided that this was the right time bring the musical to India,” says Kumar Razdan, the head of theatricals at BookMyShow.After travelling to Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Hyderabad, the musical is now in Hyderabad with a promising note to entertain its audiences. Though the musical more inclined to entertain the kids, the musical is equally entertaining to the adults.

“It is beautiful to see the pure glee on the faces of these kids who are dancing in the aisles and wanting to jump on the stage to meet their favorite characters. Peppa Pig in general is a show that preaches good values and manners to the kids in an entertaining and engaging way. The musical is also curated in such a way that all the values of the show are woven into the program in an entertaining way. It is definitely a surreal experience for both kids and parents,” says Dilshad Khurana, the director of Peppa Pig Musical, India.

After more than 25 successful shows across the country, the organisers are confident to bring the same energy to Hyderabad. The specially trained dancers take over the stage to break into a song and dance for the kids while teaching life lessons to them in an entertaining way. Along with Peppa and her family, host Ruhaanika Dhawan was also responsible for making the interaction enjoyable to the kids as she led them through fun-filled activities along with their parents.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Peppa Pig Hyderabad
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp