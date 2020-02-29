Here's chance for you to catch Peppa Pig live in Hyderabad

Himajaa Indukuri By

HYDERABAD: Imagine you are a five-year-old and your favourite television characters came to life to sing and dance for you? The musical of famous British animated television series Peppa Pig comes to town thanks to BookMyShow and LIVE Viacom18. The show is at Shilpa Kala Vedika today.

The Peppa Pig series owned and distributed by the British organisation Entertainment One became immensely popular as it revolves around a four-year-old female pig Peppa who lives with her family and goes about her adventure filled daily life like a good child.

“This is to bring a family-oriented entertainment program to the audience. It was a rage across the world, so along with our partners we decided that this was the right time bring the musical to India,” says Kumar Razdan, the head of theatricals at BookMyShow.After travelling to Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Hyderabad, the musical is now in Hyderabad with a promising note to entertain its audiences. Though the musical more inclined to entertain the kids, the musical is equally entertaining to the adults.

“It is beautiful to see the pure glee on the faces of these kids who are dancing in the aisles and wanting to jump on the stage to meet their favorite characters. Peppa Pig in general is a show that preaches good values and manners to the kids in an entertaining and engaging way. The musical is also curated in such a way that all the values of the show are woven into the program in an entertaining way. It is definitely a surreal experience for both kids and parents,” says Dilshad Khurana, the director of Peppa Pig Musical, India.

After more than 25 successful shows across the country, the organisers are confident to bring the same energy to Hyderabad. The specially trained dancers take over the stage to break into a song and dance for the kids while teaching life lessons to them in an entertaining way. Along with Peppa and her family, host Ruhaanika Dhawan was also responsible for making the interaction enjoyable to the kids as she led them through fun-filled activities along with their parents.