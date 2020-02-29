Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad artists pay tribute to Kobe Bryant with 3D wall painting

Swathi, who is from Khammam, says that this mural is a tribute to Kobe Bryant, who recently died in a helicopter crash in the US.

Published: 29th February 2020 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

The 40-feet painting of Kobe Bryant at the indoor basketball stadium at Pavilion Grounds in Khammam

The 40-feet painting of Kobe Bryant at the indoor basketball stadium at Pavilion Grounds in Khammam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Hyderabad-based artists Vijay and Swati, who have made multiple graffiti and murals at different parts of Hyderabad, have been roped in to paint a 40 feet, 3D painting of basketball icon Kobe Bryant at the indoor basketball stadium at Pavilion Grounds, Khammam, which would be inaugurated by Minister for Municipal Administration and IT, KT Rama Rao on March 1.

The couple, who has received much appreciation for giving an artistic make-over to government schools and hospitals in villages, took more than five days to make the painting which was completed on Friday. 

Swathi, who is from Khammam, says that this mural is a tribute to Kobe Bryant, who recently died in a helicopter crash in the US. Vijay, who calls his art perishable and accessible said, “While many do not consider wall painting as art, unlike canvas art, this medium can reach more people. Kobe Bryant will be remembered by the people for years.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Graffiti Hyderabad kobe bryant graffiti
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp