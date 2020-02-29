Hyderabad artists pay tribute to Kobe Bryant with 3D wall painting

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based artists Vijay and Swati, who have made multiple graffiti and murals at different parts of Hyderabad, have been roped in to paint a 40 feet, 3D painting of basketball icon Kobe Bryant at the indoor basketball stadium at Pavilion Grounds, Khammam, which would be inaugurated by Minister for Municipal Administration and IT, KT Rama Rao on March 1.

The couple, who has received much appreciation for giving an artistic make-over to government schools and hospitals in villages, took more than five days to make the painting which was completed on Friday.

Swathi, who is from Khammam, says that this mural is a tribute to Kobe Bryant, who recently died in a helicopter crash in the US. Vijay, who calls his art perishable and accessible said, “While many do not consider wall painting as art, unlike canvas art, this medium can reach more people. Kobe Bryant will be remembered by the people for years.”