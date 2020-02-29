Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad one of the biggest spenders on home interiors

The study says that Bangalore, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad are the top three cities who spend the most on home interior services.

Hyderabadis are willing to spend an average of Rs 6.24 lakh and up to Rs 60 lakh on home interior services

Hyderabadis are willing to spend an average of Rs 6.24 lakh and up to Rs 60 lakh on home interior services.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A study by an AI-driven tech platform has unveiled interesting trends and insights about the spending capacity of users of home and office interior services across Indian cities. This study is based on visits and searches by nearly 31,000 users across Indian cities that landed on the website, Sulekha.com. 

The study says that Bangalore, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad are the top three cities who spend the most on home interior services. Users from Bangalore spend the most on home interior services; they spend Rs 10 lakh on an average. Ahmedabad spends an average of Rs 6.71 lakh and up to Rs 30 lakh, while Hyderabadis are willing to spend an average of Rs 6.24 lakh and up to Rs 60 lakh. It was also found that Mumbai, Hyderabad and Gurgaon are the top three cities which spend the most on office/commercial interior services.

Users from Mumbai spend the most on office interior services, which is Rs 5.75 crore on an average, and are willing to spend up to Rs 40 crore. Hyderabad is willing to spend an average of Rs 63 lakh and up to Rs 10 crore. 
Interestingly, Hyderabad is also among the top three cities which spend the most on painting services. The other two cities are Mumbai and Pune. Users from Mumbai spend Rs 13.89 lakh on an average and up to Rs 1.5 crore. Users from Hyderabad are willing to spend an average of Rs 1.35 lakh and up to Rs 3 lakh on painting services. On the other hand, Pune is willing to spend an average of Rs 1.06 lakh and up to Rs 4 lakh.

