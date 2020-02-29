Hyderabad to emerge as aerospace, defence hub

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad will be a hub for aerospace and defence sectors where all activities, including R&D and manufacturing, will prosper, said Praveen PA, Director of Aerospace and Defence, Government of Telangana.“The government’s having a multi-pronged approach with tie-ups with universities to set up need-based education programmes, setting up of centres of excellence and promoting a lot of startups and related activities,” he said.

Speaking at a round-table discussion organised by Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) here on Friday, Praveen said aerospace, defence, IT and pharma sectors were the thrust areas for the State government. “More companies are looking at Hyderabad as it has the people with right skill sets, infrastructure, vendor base and a proactive government. Aerospace and defence companies are looking at Hyderabad to set up their manufacturing base,” he added.

According to Shrikant Badiga, Chairman, IACC, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, aerospace and defence sector play a significant role and to accelerate the economy more industries need to come up. “Hyderabad has good potential and the GMR Aerospace and Industrial Park is complimenting the growth of the sector for India. The ecosystem is there but minor issues need to be ironed out for the sector to bloom. Most international companies are looking at Hyderabad as a potential hub for setting up industries,” he said.