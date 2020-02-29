Nature you can wear

Shikha Duggal By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Shivaani Vaishnavi, an architect by profession, takes deep interest in arts and crafts. Born and brought up in Hyderabad, she found her calling in making resin jewellery and miniature models while studying architecture. Later on, she realised that she loves making things herself rather than spending long hours on a digital software. She is also a painter, and her works have found home in gyms and cafes in the city.

She recently conducted her first workshop, and is now gearing up for an exhibition at Sunday Soul Santa on March 1 at Hitex Exhibition Centre. “The workshop was fun. You get to meet a lot of new people from different strata of society. There were curators, architects, IT professionals etc. They learnt about the different sides of arts and crafts. It fascinated my audience when they noticed my jewellery was made of real flowers and shells,” she adds.

Talking about her art, she says: “Epoxy resin is a high-gloss material that can be preserved and used for crafts. It was on a trip to Andaman and Nicobar island that I fell in love with the vibrant colours of flowers, and then researched about resin art. My first-ever product was a fridge magnet. After that, I have made calendars, resin jewellery, zodiac sign greeting cards, keychains with classic coins, coasters, key holders, bookmarks etc. Each of these items is made from real flowers and shells.”

This 22-year-old, who has been collecting flowers from childhood, feels that there is so much beauty around us but we fail to appreciate it. “I have a wide variety of products from bookmarks to home decor. The prices of my products begin from Rs 500 can go up to `2,500. I come across many ideas every day, and draw each one of them. I later decide which ones should be used in my products,” says the artist.

Revealing a trick she uses in her products, this Alwal resident says: “If you are not sure whether a particular flower will work with resin, you can laminate it by taping it securely, and can then pour a layer of resin over it. This will keep the flower safe without losing its colour.”

How to make a flower pendant

Collect flowers which are vibrant and have bloomed fully.

Dry them in silica gel for a couple of days so that all the moisture is absorbed.

Mix resin and hardener.

After the resin is properly mixed for about three min, pour it into moulds and then place the dried flower within.

Let it set for a day

Take it out of the mould and make a pendant out of it!