Home Cities Hyderabad

IMD predicts mix weather for Hyderabad, keep sweaters, raincoats ready for next week

The cold wave which had started in the last week of December 2019, is expected to continue along the first week of January 2020.

Published: 01st January 2020 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Women wrap themselves in blankets as protection against cold wind in Bhubaneswar on Friday | Biswanath Swain

For representational purposes. (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The year 2019 ended on a cold and damp note and 2020 is likely to begin in the same way. In the coming week, Hyderabadis will have no choice but to wrap up themselves in sweaters, shawls, and possibly raincoats. The IMD has predicted a mixed weather forecast wherein it is likely to be both cold and damp at the same time. The cold wave which had started in the last week of December 2019, is expected to continue along the first week of January 2020. During the first two weeks, temperatures are likely to drop below 14 degrees Celcius in the city and light to moderate rainfall is predicted till January 4, informed IMD meteorologist, B Raja Rao.

Tuesday brought unusually low temperatures with a drizzle of 0.7 mm. “The rain during this period is because of a change in the wind direction. It is due to cyclonic circulation that is hovering over northwestern parts of Odisha,” Raja Rao said. On January 1 and 2, the city will witness light rainfall. “Thereafter, the rain will slowly descend and the cold wave with foggy mornings would continue,” he noted. In December, the city had registered a minimum of 14.9 degrees Celsius on December 29. “We are likely to see colder days, this January,” the meteorologist said. During January, most of the districts in Telangana will be under a tight grip of a cold wave. However, for now, due to cloud cover, the minimum temperatures in the State are likely to increase slightly while the maximum temperatures will come down significantly, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
cold wave IMD Hyderabad
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the foundation laying ceremony (File Photo| EPS/Parveen Negi)
Amit Shah: Hero or villain of 2019?
BJP leaders including H Raja, Pon Radhakrishnan stage a protest at Marina beach demanding arrest of Tamil orator Nellai Kannan. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Raja, Ponnar among 150 BJP functionaries detained for protesting against Nellai Kannan
Gallery
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp