New ‘game point centre’ inaugurated in Hyderabad's Uppal

HYDERABAD: This new year, sports enthusiasts have one more reason to cheer. A new ‘game point centre’ comprising six badminton courts, a swimming pool, table tennis and basketball court, a football turf, shooting range and a gym was inaugurated at Uppal on Tuesday. Residents of Uppal and surrounding areas can opt for professional coaching, membership, participate in tournaments or just play for fun. The Gamepoint Uppal centre, launched by city-based brand Netplay Sports, is located on the Uppal – Ramanthapur main road near DSL mall and is open from 6 am to 12 midnight on all days.