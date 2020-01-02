Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad based FSMI software to block web user tracking by Jio

Free Software Movement of India (FSMI) on Wednesday launched new software that would restrict Reliance Jio from tracking web user activity on the Mozilla Firefox browser.

Published: 02nd January 2020 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

internet, net neutrality, open web, world wide, cable, hardware, hacking

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CITY-based Free Software Movement of India (FSMI) on Wednesday launched new software that would restrict Reliance Jio from tracking web user activity on the Mozilla Firefox browser. When asked why Reliance Jio alone was being targeted, Ranjeeth Raj, an hactivist with FSMI, said, “The point is about ratio. In the global scenario Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft (GAFAM) do most of the tracking surveillance activities. In the Indian scenario, the same holds true for Reliance.” The software is in the form of an ‘add on’, which are extensions that one can install on browsers to customise user experience. So if one has Mozilla Firefox browser, they can install this add on named ‘Reliance Jio Container’ from addons.mozilla.org website.

Raj explained, “Cookies are installed whenever we visit websites. They keep a track of all web activity. For instance, if one logs into Facebook, Google or Reliance for five minutes and then closes the browser, the cookies would still be there and would be tracking your web activity. The same thing is done by Reliance. The Reliance Jio Container would alienate the cookies from Reliance websites in one single space. “It alienates Reliance activity from other activities. These cookies will return only Reliance activities to Reliance, not other activities,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
FSMI block web user tracking by Jio
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp