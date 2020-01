Groundwater level in Hyderabad records steep fall

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The groundwater levels in the State have started falling already though summer is far away.

According to the State Groundwater Department report on Friday, the level in December was 8.12 metres below ground level (mbgl), which is slightly deeper than November level of 7.53mbgl.

This is despite the State receiving bountiful rainfall of 964 mm till December as against normal 845mm. The department monitored water levels during December covering 33 districts.

Hyderabad recorded steepest fall in groundwater level in December compared to November among all the districts.

While the groundwater level in Hyderabad was 5.87mbgl in November, it fell to 8.37mbgl in December.

Sangareddy district also recorded steepest fall among all districts (17.72mbgl) while Wanaparthy recorded the most shallow groundwater level of 3.63mbgl.

While the groundwater level of the State in December was better than what it was before the start of monsoon in May, the levels declined slightly as compared to November.