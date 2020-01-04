Home Cities Hyderabad

Thousands participate in protest against Citizenship Act in Hyderabad

On the busy road from Masab Tank to the Dharna Chowk, the protesters travelled in cars, two-wheelers and by walk raised slogans, including against the CAA.

Published: 04th January 2020 09:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 09:33 PM   |  A+A-

Public gathered at Dharna chowk against CAA NRC in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)

Public gathered at Dharna chowk against CAA NRC in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Thousands of people in the city took part in a protest on Saturday against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).

On the busy road from Masab Tank to the Dharna Chowk, the protesters travelled in cars, two-wheelers and by walk raised slogans, including against the CAA.

Some of them held national flags in their hands and also placards that read 'No CAA, No NRC and 'Boycott CAA, NPR & NRC'.

Some protesters distributed pamphlets which said the CAA discriminated against Muslims.

The protest, organised by a Joint Action Committee of organisations opposed to the CAA and others, was peaceful and a large number of people participated in it, police said.

The protest saw the participation of thousands of people as it has been the first one to be allowed by police outside an indoor premises.

The Union Muslim Action Committee, also comprising AIMIM, has been organising protest meetings against the CAA, NRC and NPR at various places in Telangana.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has so far addressed protest meetings at Hyderabad, Mahabubnagar and Nizamabad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Act National Register of Citizens Citizenship Act Protests NPR Hyderabad Protests
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
Waiving the Tricolour, shouting slogans and holding posters and banners against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), thousands of people hit the streets of Hyderabad on Saturday bringing the city to a grinding halt. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
The Million March: Anti-CAA, NRC rally brings Hyderabad to standstill
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp