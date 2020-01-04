Thousands participate in protest against Citizenship Act in Hyderabad

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Thousands of people in the city took part in a protest on Saturday against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).

On the busy road from Masab Tank to the Dharna Chowk, the protesters travelled in cars, two-wheelers and by walk raised slogans, including against the CAA.

Some of them held national flags in their hands and also placards that read 'No CAA, No NRC and 'Boycott CAA, NPR & NRC'.

Some protesters distributed pamphlets which said the CAA discriminated against Muslims.

The protest, organised by a Joint Action Committee of organisations opposed to the CAA and others, was peaceful and a large number of people participated in it, police said.

The protest saw the participation of thousands of people as it has been the first one to be allowed by police outside an indoor premises.

The Union Muslim Action Committee, also comprising AIMIM, has been organising protest meetings against the CAA, NRC and NPR at various places in Telangana.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has so far addressed protest meetings at Hyderabad, Mahabubnagar and Nizamabad.