Hyderabad to get woman mayor in 2021

After the formation of Telangana, no exercise was carried out to implement reservation to Mayor offices in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

Published: 06th January 2020 10:52 AM

GHMC, Hyderabad

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office building (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The post of mayor for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is going to be held by women for the next two terms. The polls to GHMC would be held early next year, as the term of the present elected body is till February 2021.

Presently, the post is reserved for the Backward Classes. After the formation of Telangana, no exercise was carried out to implement reservation to Mayor offices in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), now that polls are being conducted in a majority of municipal corporations and municipalities in the State, Director of Municipal Administration, Telangana took up reservation of mayor offices to all the ULBs, including GHMC.

The mayor’s seat was reserved for women under open category and was declared through reservation of wards of women through draw of lots that were held in the presence of political parties at Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) office on Sunday.

This is the first time that the mayor’s post will be reserved exclusively for women.Previously, Sarojini Pulla Reddy, Rani Kumudini Devi, Banda Karthika Reddy were elected as women mayors of Hyderabad city.

When contacted, former Mayor Banda Karthika Reddy expressed happiness over the post getting reserved for women. “This is a good thing to happen for women living in Greater Hyderabad,” she told Express.

