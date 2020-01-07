Home Cities Hyderabad

JNTU to introduce ‘Practice School’ as part of curriculum

He informed that JNTU Hyderabad is actively considering this model.

Published: 07th January 2020 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

IT Minister KT Rama Rao with Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, chairman of AGI at the 7th International Conference on Transformations in Engineering Education on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Stressing on the need for bringing in innovative changes in the existing higher education system, Minister of IT and Industries, KT Rama Rao suggested that Practice School system must be introduced as part of the curriculum. Rama Rao said this on Monday, in his address to a gathering of more than 2,000 students, at the inaugural of 7th International Conference on Transformations in Engineering Education at Anurag Group of Institutions, Venkatapur. 

He informed that JNTU Hyderabad is actively considering this model. It will be on the lines of a similar system in Germany, and will be for a duration of either six or 12 months. He added that it might start from this academic year.  Practice School system allows a student to practice concepts learnt in classrooms, and use them in real-life situations by assigning them time-bound projects in a company, which help in introducing them to workplace behaviour. 

Speaking on the theme ‘Socio-humanistic approach in engineering education’, he also said that for 20 years IT has been ‘Information Technology’, but now it means ‘Intelligence Technology’. Rama Rao said that Telangana Academy of Skills and Knowledge (TASK) in the past five years reached out to 680 colleges, trained 5,070 faculty and 2.9 lakh students in various skill sets. He added that TASK will expand its footprint to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities — Warangal, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Khammam and Nalgonda. 

Education minister, P Sabitha Indra Reddy and MLC and Chairman of AGI Dr Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, also spoke at the event. Rajeshwar Reddy announced that AGI is likely to become a private university soon, once permission processes are completed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JNTU Practice school
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp