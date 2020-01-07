Home Cities Hyderabad

Mithaiwalas of the country, unite! World Mithai & Namkeen Convention to be held on Jan 9, 10

For the first time in South India, Hyderabad is playing host to a two-day ‘World Mithai & Namkeen Convention’ going to be held at Hitex, Izzat Nagar on January 9 and 10.

Published: 07th January 2020 10:21 AM

By Shyam Yadagiri
Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  For the first time in South India, Hyderabad is playing host to a two-day ‘World Mithai & Namkeen Convention’ going to be held at Hitex, Izzat Nagar on January 9 and 10. Experts in packaging, machinery, automation, suppliers, consultants, entrepreneurs among others are slated to take part. Brands such as Bikanerwala, Haldiram, Dadu’s, Karachi Bakery, Almond House, etc. will be participating in the expo.“Hyderabad is the capital of mithai industry and the gateway of South India.

There is a lot of potential in this city because of the young crowd. This is why we have chosen Hyderabad as the venue for this mega convention,” said Firoz Naqvi, director of Federation of Sweets & Namkeen Manufacturers (FSNM).On the topics of discussion during the expo, Firoz added, “FSSAI CEO Pawan Kumar Agarwal would be taking part as the chief guest. Compliance on GST, food safety and labelling, modern techniques for sustainable growth, emerging trends and other issues will be discussed in detail. We request the Centre to create a positive environment for us and thereby, pave the way for faster growth of the mithai industry in the country.”

On job creation and growth, Firoz informed, “Soon, we are launching a skill development centre in Hyderabad, so the unemployed can avail training and work in sectors such as manufacturing, packaging, etc. Candidates who have passed Intermediate can directly visit the centre, get trained, and find appropriate work. Graduates and other diploma holders will be given appropriate training in supervising and other technical aspects, so they can find work as per their qualifications.” Will automation and artificial intelligence result in job losses in the industry? Firoz disagrees. “We use AI in a holistic and organic way, and take care that workers are not replaced. In fact, the technology is helping us in improving accuracy and efficiency,” he pointed out.

Others who took part in the curtain-raiser event include FSNM president Virendra Jain, Karachi Bakery director Harish Ramnani, Almond House CEO Chaitanya Muppala and Olive Mithai proprietor Dora Raju. The meet was organised by FSNM in collaboration with Almond House at its store at KPHB, Kukatpally on Saturday.

