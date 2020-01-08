Cricketer Rohit Sharma lays stone for international cricket stadium in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cricketer Rohit Sharma on Friday laid the foundation stone for international cricket stadium and training centre at Heartfulness Institute headquarters in Hyderabad.

Named as ‘Rohit Sharma Cricket Stadium’, the facility will help the young Heartfulness practitioners to hone their cricketing skills.

The cricketer met spiritual guru Kamlesh Patel (also known as Daaji). The stadium will be 138 meters in diameters.

Commenting on the development Daaji said, “Rohit Sharma, like all great achievers in the world, is an example of what the human mind is capable of doing when it becomes focussed. It is quite apt for a cricketer like him to lay the foundation stone for the cricket stadium here and I am confident that some of students of the centre, would one day emulate his feats. I am also delighted that he has embraced Heartfulness meditation and this should also inspire many more to turn to meditation as a way of life to bring about balance in their lives.”

Rohit Sharma, who was accompanied by his wife Ritika Rohit Sharma undertook a meditation session from Daaji.

Commenting on the same Rohit Sharma said, “As soon as I entered Kanha Shantivanam, I felt an environment of positivity.

It’s very true when you are close to nature there is so much positivity and meditation will be more impactful.

My experience with heartfulness meditation has been amazing and I felt so light and so positive. There is so much negativity around and we need to increase positivity and meditation can certainly help.”

The cricketer further said, “I want to bring some of my teammates to this place, one as a pristine getaway and two as a place for meditation. This is the perfect place for the same. I do want to send my message across that I know they are kids and youth and want to have fun but it’s important that meditation has to be on the top of the list that is how one can be aligned and stay in the game and can make the right decision and it is very important to be in the zone.”