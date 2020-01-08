Home Cities Hyderabad

Cyberabad police land in controversy for responding to tweet on 'jihadis' in Hyderabad IT firms

The response by Cyberabad police to the Tweet invited criticism from various quarters, including Hyderabad MP and AIMIM Chief, Asaduddin Owaisi. 

Published: 08th January 2020 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

V C Sajjanar

Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad Police found itself embroiled in a controversy on Wednesday after a communally insensitive tweet by a netizen named Suresh Kochattil and a response by the official handle of the Cyberabad Police went viral. 

The response by Cyberabad police to the Tweet invited criticism from various quarters, including Hyderabad MP and AIMIM Chief, Asaduddin Owaisi. 

Tagging the Twitter handles of three police commissionerates, Telangana DGP, Minister of IT and TRS Working President KT Rama Rao and of the US Consul General in Hyderabad, Kochattil Tweeted around Monday midnight - “Many wannabe Jihadis work for American Software companies in Hyderabad? After #Iran threatened to hit US assets, has @hydcitypolice @cyberabadpolice @RachakondaCop done background check/risk assessment of these Peacefuls? Or cops are clueless? @KTRTRS @TelanganaDGP @USCGHyderabad.”

To this, the Cyberabad Police responded within minutes saying, “Yes sir, we have specialised wings for collection of advance intel and our teams are on the job 24X7. Thanks for alerting us. Please keep us updated if you find anything suspicious.” 

Kochattil claims on his social media bio that he hates "Sickulars and Commies"

Following this, the Tweet by Kochattil and the reply by Cyberabad Police went viral with many criticising the police for replying.

Owaisi tagged the Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar and tweeted on Wednesday, “@cpcybd sir you may say “yes sir”. Please enlighten how many such “jihadi” are working in software companies. Kindly give a number if not please clarify what you exactly meant. Will you reply to an MP or only to a Bhakt?”

He further took a dig at Sajjanar, who was in the news recently for the encounter of four accused in the Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape and murder case. 

Owaisi Tweeted, “Sir whatever you do but no killings in the name of “encounter” at 5 am. Please if possible arrest and as accepted 3rddegree will be given but please not cartoos in stomach. CP sahib terrorism has no religion.”

Although Sajjanar or the official Twitter handle of Cyberabad Police has not come out with a clarification on the controversy, a senior Cyberabad cop said that it was a routine response given to a query made on Twitter. 

“There are systems in place for responding to certain queries. We are not insinuating that everyone from a community is like that," the senior Cyberabad police official said. 

Meanwhile, the Cyberabad police have issued a clarification stating that the response to the tweet has been misconstrued. 

"Our tweet has been misconstrued. The intent is only to suggest that we are always alert and well equipped to ensure security and it does not mean to agree with the suggestion. 
We reiterate that we are committed to maintain peace and order in the society without any prejudice towards any person or community," said the statement issued by the police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyberabad police communally sensitive tweets Islamophobic tweets Suresh Kochattil Hyderabad IT firms
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp