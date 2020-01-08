Historical fiction at the core of the discussion

Sumit Kumar Jha By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hussain Sagar lake turned into a temporary literary platform on Saturday, thanks to a discussion titled ‘Historical fiction: Need for a modern approach’ which took place one boat that sailed through the waters for three hours.

The discussion was organised by writer Sai Papineni, in the context of his recently launched his book Amaravathi: Through Ages published by Sahithi Prachuranalu.

The book, a collection of short stories, captures the historical fiction of the capital city of Andhra Pradesh. “I wrote these stories to connect with my readers through history,” said Sai.

He said that he left his marketing job at the age of 50 to get into writing.

“I am a history buff and I used to read lots of historical fiction as well as the historical texts. After having worked for 25 years, I decided to hang my boots and start writing,” said Sai.

He has also penned Andhrapatham, a series of short stories, Andhranagari and 20 short stories. He is writing a Telugu biographical novel and a book about various stages of cooking.