Hyderabad folks prefer beaches for vacation

HYDERABAD: A Velocity MR study shows 51% of Indians prefer beaches for their Year-End vacation especially those in Hyderabad.

The national survey was conducted among a sample size of 2,100 respondents and covered prominent Indian cities including Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Jaipur and Chennai.

The study reveals that 51% of respondents prefer beach locations like Goa, Pondicherry, Gokarna, Kovalam, etc, for their year-end holiday, followed by North India locations like Kashmir, Ladakh, Shimla, etc.

25% revealed that they prefer Indigo flights for their year-end vacation. The study also showed that 60% consider weather as the key factor when planning a holiday.

The survey was done for a third year in succession to understand shifting trends in this segment.

Adds Jasal Shah, Managing Director & CEO of Velocity MR, “Increase in internet and smartphone users has made it easy to make immediate travel plans. Respondents find it convenient to use sources like online portals and smartphones for bookings.

MakeMyTrip, Trivago and Goibibo are the top 3 apps used by people to check and compare prices for hotel bookings. Our study also shows that card payments and UPI/Wallet transactions are the most preferred apps for payment.” Highlights of the Study are:

8% of people within India would prefer going to specialized year-end events like Rann Utsav, wherein 20% would prefer attending other events like Sunburn Festival Goa, Hot Air Balloon Festival, Winter Festivals.

About one-fourth of people who plan to travel within India prefer Indigo flights followed by Air India and Spice Jet.

34% people used MakeMyTrip to book flight tickets followed by Goibibo (23%), Yatra (22%) and Cleartrip (21%)

Online websites and the smartphone apps are the most preferred source for booking accommodation for the year-end holiday.

Typically seen people would prefer Google maps and apps like TripAdvisor and Uber as guidance for local travelling.

Card payments and UPI or wallet transactions are the most preferred apps for payments.

Shopping, Nightlife, Resorts/leisure are the key experiences that people seek outside India.

Peaceful and less crowded places are more important when choosing a destination within India.

60% consider weather as the key factor when planning a holiday.

Majority prefer to travel with along with their friends/family or partner/spouse irrespective of travelling within or outside India.

Travelling solo is least preferred at least for the year-end holiday.

On an average person travelling within India would spend an average of Rs 55,000 whereas a person travelling outside India would spend an average Rs 92,000.

People planning a trip outside India consider places where they can enjoy luxurious experiences, spend quality time with family and they are a mindful of travel restrictions when visiting unknown places.

