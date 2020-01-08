Hyderbad photographer celebrates celebrities through lights and shadows

Home Cities Hyderabad

Eshaan Girri, a celebrity and a fashion photographer who has shot with some of the notable personalities in both Tollywood and Bollywood, is all set to begin 2020 with a bang.

Celebrity photographer Eshaan Girri

By Shikha Duggal 
HYDERABAD: Eshaan Girri, a celebrity and a fashion photographer who has shot with some of the notable personalities in both Tollywood and Bollywood, is all set to begin 2020 with a bang. He has recently shot for Reverie India magazine featuring actress Lavanya Tripathi, the Sabyasachi model Varshita Thatavarthi, Katrina Kaif for Bharat movie promotions, Shraddha Kapoor for Saaho movie promotions and the list goes on.

Eshaan has already conquered the country with his mesmerising shots and he now desires to make his mark globally. His recent voyage to Paris was an addition to it in which he captured people in situations and monuments in an artistic manner with few of the influential people.

Born and brought up in Hyderabad, this B.Com dropout has been taking photographs since 2013. "When I was 28, I lacked the vision to find my true calling. I was stuck in the monotony of a job that was not fulfilling. So, I decided to pack my bags and travel. I discovered my passion for photography on a trip to Kathmandu, Nepal which served as an ideal backdrop to test my skill. I experimented with environments, subjects, and lights. It didn’t matter what I was shooting then, all I knew is that I had found a way to showcase how I saw the world and converted them into beautiful memories. I had found my true calling and since then to now photography for me has turned into a full-fledged career," says this resident of Banjara Hills. 

Adds Eshaan who specialises in portraiture, candids, fashion and landscapes, “In fact I was active in my father’s trading business but it was making me feel disassociated from my creative personality." That’s how his journey into the world of photography began with an iPhone.

He learnt about the photography techniques, lighting, composition, camera settings and all. Today he has levelled up himself with a Sony A7R Mark3 accompanied by his go to lens of 24-70mm.

Eshaan gives a fair share of credit to Instagram as a powerful tool in promoting his art as well. Photographs of the couple before the wedding for portraits led his way to fashion photography and that’s where his authentic journey began. Further he shares some of  the essential standards he has to have while working with celebrities which is punctuality, to be kind, pleasant, trivial and focussed. He continues to say, “I need music throughout the shoot to create the perfect mood.”

When asked about his professional relationship with the famous Tollywood actress Samantha Akkineni he openly acknowledges her contribution in his occupation. He goes onto say, “I owe a lot to Samantha and she’s not for nothing that she is called the queen of hearts. She is somebody I admire a lot and she has now become a friend although I have always maintained my boundaries in professionalism. She has turned out to be a great factor in my career because of which I have received a lot of point of contacts and the privilege to shoot with them.”

The 35-year-old as a photographer loves breaking stereotypes and that’s how his photographs interests the audience so much. Whenever we ask a photographer regarding his/her interest in this profession, it’s known that the answer will be directed to passion, yet Eshaan concludes by saying that it’s a choice he has made and he’s fond of it. Absence of photography from his life makes him very restless and exasperated. 

Finally, he shares a piece of advice he would like to give the upcoming photographers who wants to pursue fashion photography: "Don’t do it for money or fame however do it for passion and the right opportunities will knock your door."

